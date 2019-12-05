Apple is paying a cool $25 million for a documentary about musician Billie Eilish, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's already been filmed and covers the time following the release of Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

The film will be exclusively available via the Apple TV+ streaming service and will show Eilish during private moments with her family along with behind-the-scenes footage of her during public appearances.

Eilish was recently named as Apple Music's artist of the year, although there's no suggestion that the two things are related.

The new documentary is said to have had a budget of up to $2 million.