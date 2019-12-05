Billie EliishSource: Apple

  • Apple reportedly paying $25 million for a Billie Eilish documentary.
  • It's already been filmed and will debut next year.
  • It was directed by R.J. Cutler.

Apple is paying a cool $25 million for a documentary about musician Billie Eilish, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's already been filmed and covers the time following the release of Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

The film will be exclusively available via the Apple TV+ streaming service and will show Eilish during private moments with her family along with behind-the-scenes footage of her during public appearances.

Eilish was recently named as Apple Music's artist of the year, although there's no suggestion that the two things are related.

The new documentary is said to have had a budget of up to $2 million.

The film, which has already been shot, was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish's label, Interscope Records, for a budget that one source pegs as being between $1 million and $2 million. It is expected to follow the 17-year-old singer-songwriter in the wake of the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March of this year. Cutler was granted deep access to Eilish's private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.

Eilish also appeared during the live Apple Music Awards, held at the Steve Jobs Theater, yesterday.

