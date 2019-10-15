Apple TV+ is on the cusp of being a thing we can all watch and The Hollywood Reporter has a new report out which shines some light on the trials and tribulations of getting TV shows off the ground.

When the shows kick into gear on November 1 "The Morning Show" with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will be the hero product. It's the show Apple is pushing the hardest and it's definitely the biggest show of the initial launch offerings. And it ought to be, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that it's costing huge sums of money to make. In fact, it's said to be costing $300 million for two seasons. And with so much riding on the show its showrunner Jay Carson was removed. And then it all really went awry.