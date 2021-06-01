Apple's SVP of retail and people has confirmed Apple plans to add more retail stores to its lineup despite a shift in emphasis to online sales during the pandemic.

From Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. will add to its global retail presence even as stores in inner cities struggle with an accelerating shift to sales online during the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's Funke Mediengruppe reported. The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe. Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple's products, Funke said, citing Deirdre O'Brien, the iPhone maker's senior vice president of retail and people.

O'Brien reportedly told the outlet Apple intends to add more stores to its lineup, despite a shift in sales to online.

Apple recently opened its new Via del Corso store in the heart of Rome, Italy, following a painstaking restoration process undertaken by the company. Apple is also reportedly working on a new retail location in Toronto.

O'Brien did not state where Apple plans to add stores but stated the company's retail operation gives customers an opportunity to "touch and get a feel" for its new products, adding value over the online experience. Apple's retail stores also host its Genius Bar repair service and community events like photo walks, workshops, and creative lessons.

Following a year of pandemic disruption around 99% of Apple's retail stores have now reopened, and customers can get their hands on new products like the Apple TV 4K (2021), the new iPad Pro (2021) with Liquid Retina display, and Apple's new colorful M1 iMac. The latter is also available in our best iMac deals 2021 roundup for those who prefer the online experience.