What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed it has plans to open more retail stores despite a shift to online sales during the pandemic.
- SVP of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien said Apple intends to add more stores to its lineup.
- That's because of the unique experience of seeing products in the flesh.
Apple's SVP of retail and people has confirmed Apple plans to add more retail stores to its lineup despite a shift in emphasis to online sales during the pandemic.
From Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. will add to its global retail presence even as stores in inner cities struggle with an accelerating shift to sales online during the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's Funke Mediengruppe reported. The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe. Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple's products, Funke said, citing Deirdre O'Brien, the iPhone maker's senior vice president of retail and people.
O'Brien reportedly told the outlet Apple intends to add more stores to its lineup, despite a shift in sales to online.
Apple recently opened its new Via del Corso store in the heart of Rome, Italy, following a painstaking restoration process undertaken by the company. Apple is also reportedly working on a new retail location in Toronto.
O'Brien did not state where Apple plans to add stores but stated the company's retail operation gives customers an opportunity to "touch and get a feel" for its new products, adding value over the online experience. Apple's retail stores also host its Genius Bar repair service and community events like photo walks, workshops, and creative lessons.
Following a year of pandemic disruption around 99% of Apple's retail stores have now reopened, and customers can get their hands on new products like the Apple TV 4K (2021), the new iPad Pro (2021) with Liquid Retina display, and Apple's new colorful M1 iMac. The latter is also available in our best iMac deals 2021 roundup for those who prefer the online experience.
Some unreleased Apple AirTag accessories might have popped up on eBay
Apple's AirTag Leather Key Ring and AirTag Loop are on sale now, but this eBay listing has some colors that never saw the light of day officially.
Nintendo is about to burst with all these Switch Pro leaks
There were several Nintendo rumors and leaks this week including a big one for the Nintendo Switch 'Pro'. If this keeps up, Nintendo's biggest reveals will be known before the big E3 Nintendo Direct.
This is a $250,000 wireless charger and you know someone already bought it
This wireless charging pad is made from 18K gold and vicuna wool. And yes, that's a real thing.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.