Apple has begun to roll out a new firmware update for its Beats Studio Buds, although it isn't clear what the update actually has to offer.

As reported by 9to5Mac, this latest update brings the version number up to 10M359 but Apple isn't telling anyone what it does — although the smart money is on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than anything more exciting than that. Similar to the state of play with AirPods updates, users can't force their Beats Studio Buds to update manually and must instead wait for iOS to handle the updating process on its own.

Anyone looking to check which version of the Beats Studio Buds firmware they're currently using can do so pretty easily, however.

Open the Settings app on an iPhone connected to the earbuds. Open the Bluetooth menu and tap the 'i' beside the Beats Studio Buds. Note the firmware version number that's listed.

If you're hoping to get the update installed we'd suggest putting the earbuds into their charging case and connecting it to power. The longer you leave it the more chance there is that the update will kick off.

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Beats Studio Buds have proven popular. Let's hope this new update enhances things rather than breaks stuff!