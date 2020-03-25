Apple has rolled out several new business support tools with its new versions of iOS, iPad, and macOS which were released yesterday.

The new features were noted by the business platform Jamf, who announced day-one support for the new features. In their press release they stated:

Jamf Pro, Jamf's flagship mobile device management (MDM) solution designed specifically for professional Apple IT administrators, and Jamf School, an intuitive MDM built for educators, support key features in Apple's new operating systems, including: Shared iPad for business - Apple Business Manager and iPadOS 13.4 adds support for Shared iPad with a Managed Apple ID. Shared iPad for business unlocks brand new use cases for industries to provide a personalized experience for multiple end users while preserving user data. After signing in with a Managed Apple ID on any Shared iPad in their organization, users have access to their apps, data, and settings helping them be productive faster. Shared iPad was previously available to schools with Apple School Manager. Temporary session for Shared iPad – With iPadOS 13.4, there are more ways to use Shared iPad. Admins can choose to allow end users access to a temporary session on Shared iPad without needing a Managed Apple ID. When a user signs out from a temporary session, the device clears all user data without needing to perform a full device wipe. This allows Shared iPad to be immediately available for use by the next person with no downtime. macOS Activation Lock management – Apple has made it possible for organizations to allow or disallow Activation Lock on macOS 10.15 Catalina. Admins can now collect Activation Lock bypass codes, making it possible to recover computers that have activation lock enabled. Tethered caching support and enhanced visibility – With the ability to remotely enable internet sharing and tethered caching on a Mac, admins can drastically reduce software installation times for iPad and iPhone. This leads to a better, more efficient provisioning workflow for mobile devices.

Shared iPad for business will allow businesses to better manage devices through temporary sessions, making it easier to pass devices between employees who need them. With iPadOS 13.4, users will be able to use an iPad without a managed Apple ID, signing into a temporary session that clears all of the iPad's data at the end of the session without wiping it.

With the latest release of its iOS and macOS software, Apple also announced toughened security and privacy measures when using Safari, including the blocking of all third-party cookies.