The nominations for the 2022 BAFTAs have been announced Thursday, with several Apple TV+ titles gaining recognition.

From the Academy:

Explore the nominations and winners for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, celebrating the very best in film of the past year.

Apple has scooped a total of four nominations, specifically: * The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel - Best Cinematography * CODA's Troy Kotsur - Best Supporting Actor * Swan Song's Mahershala Ali - Best Leading Actor * CODA - Best Adapted Screen Play

The awards will be announced at the BAFTAs on Sunday, March 13.

Apple's slate of original Apple TV+ shows continue to garner recognition at awards. Last month, the platform scored 9 nominations from the American Society of Cinematographers and the Cinema Audio Society, having won two Music City Film Critics' Association awards. From that report:

Apple TV+ continues its awards run with a further nine nominations while it has also been confirmed to have an additional two wins under its belt, too. The first of those nominations come courtesy of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) which has offered up a five-nomination haul right out of the gate.

Amongst the shows recognized were The Tragedy of Macbeth, Foundation, Servant, Mythic Quest, Physical, and of course Ted Lasso.

