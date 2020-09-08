We all know that 2020 has been a bizarre year for the tech industry. Delays on new products are unavoidable, giant events have been canceled or moved online, and just in general, things have been a bit wonky. Usually, the Apple event that takes place in September is used to focus on the new iPhone, with other new products like the latest Apple Watch and iPad taking a backseat — but 2020 is likely going to be different. There's a chance that nothing iPhone related will even be announced, but that isn't going to stop me from dreaming. Here's a handful of announcements that I hope Apple makes come next week. Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 should be on the docket at Apple's September 15 event — if rumors are to be believed. Since watchOS 7 has been available in beta since June, I wouldn't expect any new major announcements for the software; however, the Apple Watch Series 6 will be a whole new device that we don't know a ton about. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The Apple Watch hasn't always been the most flashy device reveal at Apple events, but one thing is for sure, the Apple Watch Series 6 will be better than Series 5 — exactly how much better and how it will be better at we will have to see. AirPods Studio

Apple has been reportedly working on a set of over-the-ear headphones for a while now that will join the AirPods line. The 'AirPods Studio' (rumored name) would have all the benefits of Apple's H1-chip but have an over-the-ear form factor, likely sporting some serious active noise canceling abilities. The AirPods and AirPods Pro are beloved by many, but plently of people, myself included, don't want to throw money at a premium earbud. The AirPods Studio would give Apple a whole new customer base, and quite frankly, if they are as cool as they are rumored to be, I'm looking forward to picking up a pair! Apple Silicon Macs