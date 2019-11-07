Apple has spent much of 2019 pushing its services business and has launched three new ways for customers to give it monthly income. Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade are all subscriptions that people can pay for and it all adds to Apple's services bottom line. Except in one of its most important markets – China.

As a Bloomberg report notes, nobody in China is able to enjoy any of those new services. They can't watch movies from iTunes, either. Or listen to music. And that's bad for Apple's services business.

With Apple leaning on services more and more both it and its investors are left with a conundrum. What do they do about China?