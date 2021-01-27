Apple today announced record-breaking revenue for the first quarter of 2021, reaching new heights of over $110 billion. As Apple CFO Luca Maestri reviewed on the company's Q1 2021 earnings call, the company also saw record growth in its services business as well.

The company reached a new record of $15.8 billion with its services business in the first quarter, growing 24% year over year.

Turning to services. As I said, we reached an all-time revenue record of $15.8 billion and set all-time records in App Store, cloud services, music, advertising, AppleCare, and payment services. Our new service offerings, Apple TV+, Apple arcade, Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Fitness+, as well as the AppleOne bundle are also contributing to overall services growth, and continue to add users, content, and features.

Maestri pointed to a number of factors for the record performance in services, including growing the company's installed base as well as paying customers on its digital stores.