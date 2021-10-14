Via SyFy , you can see the trailer below:

Apple has today shared a new exclusive first look at Invasion for Apple TV+ .

Apple debuted a trailer for the show last month. From Apple:

Set across multiple continents, "Invasion" follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson ("Bruised," "Awake"), Golshifteh Farahani ("Extraction," "Paterson," "Body of Lies"), Sam Neill ("Jurassic World: Dominion," "Peaky Blinders"), Firas Nassar ("Fauda") and Shioli Kutsuna ("Deadpool 2," "The Outsider").

The 10-episode drama will air on October 22, with new episodes to follow every Friday thereafter.

The new show looks like an absolute blast, and could definitely be up there with some of Apple TV+'s more ambitious shows including See, For All Mankind, and Foundation.

The company recently announced the latter was getting a second season:

Today, Apple has announced that it is renewing its new Sci-Fi epic series "Foundation" for a second season. The company made the move after only releasing the first three episodes of the first season. The fourth episode will premiere on Friday, October 8. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said that the team "can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world." "We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is 'Foundation. We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two."

Apple TV+ is available on devices like the iPhone 13, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.