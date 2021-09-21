It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the world's problems. It's harder to pinpoint the systems responsible for creating them. In this series, Jon Stewart brings together people impacted by different parts of a problem to discuss one big question: How do we come up with change?

Apple has shared a new first look at The Problem with Jon Stewart ahead of its debut on Apple TV+ on September 30.

Apple announced the show back in August, noting the show would debut globally on September 30:

Heralded by a teaser video, Apple today announced that acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart's hotly anticipated new current affairs series "The Problem With Jon Stewart" is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, followed by new episodes every other week. The series' official podcast will also premiere on Thursday, September 30 on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available).

The show is described as a "multiple-season, single issues series" that takes "a deep dive on the issues affecting us most."

Stewart will interview people impacted by the issue and those who are creating the impacts, discussing together a "more productive path towards action." The show also has a companion podcast that features an extended conversation from each episode.

Apple continues to invest in content for Apple TV+. This week smash-hit Ted Lasso picked up a series of Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series.