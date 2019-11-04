What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new trailer for "The Banker."
- The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.
- It's based on a true story and arrives next year.
Apple has shared a new trailer for the upcoming movie "The Banker." It stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long, and Nicholas Hoult and is already shaping up to be quite the watch.
The movie is based on a true story surrounding Bernard Garrett – Mackie – and Joe Morris – Jackson – and is set in the 1960s. The two men were able to come up with a plan to help African Americans gain access to bank loans and real estate deals during that period in time.
"The Banker" will come to Apple TV+ in January, but if you can't wait that long it will also appear in cinemas from December 6.
Apple TV+ went live on Friday, November 1 and has so far received mixed reviews. If you want to try it for yourself you can enjoy a free 30-day trial before paying $4.99 per month for the whole family. That trial is extended to a full year if you bought an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac after September 10, too.
