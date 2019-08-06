What you need to know Apple has released a series of Apple Card tutorial videos on its YouTube page.

The videos demonstrate how to apply to Apple Card, how to use Daily Cash, and more.

Apple Card is currently available to select users as a preview.

Now that Apple Card is available to select iPhone users, Apple has shared a series of videos explaining how the credit card works. The videos range from applying for Apple Card, setting it up, to activating the physical titanium card, which can be done by tapping your phone to an NFC tag.

There's also a video that shows Apple Card users where to find their card number—information that's a little more difficult to get since it's not printed on the physical card. Each Apple Card has three credit card numbers associated with it: one assigned to the card on your phone, to the physical card, and to purchases made online.