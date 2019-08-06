What you need to know
- Apple has released a series of Apple Card tutorial videos on its YouTube page.
- The videos demonstrate how to apply to Apple Card, how to use Daily Cash, and more.
- Apple Card is currently available to select users as a preview.
Now that Apple Card is available to select iPhone users, Apple has shared a series of videos explaining how the credit card works.
The videos range from applying for Apple Card, setting it up, to activating the physical titanium card, which can be done by tapping your phone to an NFC tag.
There's also a video that shows Apple Card users where to find their card number—information that's a little more difficult to get since it's not printed on the physical card. Each Apple Card has three credit card numbers associated with it: one assigned to the card on your phone, to the physical card, and to purchases made online.
Another video demonstrates how Apple Card users can find their Daily Cash, which is Apple's version of rewards. Apple Card users will get Daily Cash with every purchase; Daily Cash will be offered in the form of an Apple Cash Card that's available in the iPhone's Wallet app.
As of right now, there are ten videos on Apple's YouTube channel dedicated to the launch of Apple Card. If there's something you want to know, chances are one of the videos will answer your question.
Apple Card is currently being offered as a preview to select users, with wider availability expected later this month.