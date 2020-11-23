The event kicks off on Black Friday itself, November 27, and runs through November 30. The value of the bundled gift card differs depending on the product purchased, maxing out at $150 for Mac buyers.

We're now into Black Friday week and Apple just announced its official Apple Store Black Friday sale. In a similar vein to previous years, Apple will bundle in an Apple Gift Card with an eligible purchase at its official online or brick-and-mortar stores.

Apple's Black Friday 2020 sale is official. You can score an Apple Gift Card worth up to $150 with an eligible purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.

There are some unusual exclusions in the sale, like the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad Air models, but most other devices are included in the sale. Here's a list of all of the eligible products in the promotion:

iPhone SE - $50 gift card

iPhone XR - $50 gift card

iPhone 11 - $50 gift card

iPad mini - $50 gift card

iPad Pro - $100 gift card

MacBook Air - $50 gift card

MacBook Pro 13-inch - $50 gift card

MacBook Pro 16-inch - $150 gift card

iMac 21.5-inch - $150 gift card

Apple Watch Series 3 - $25 gift card

AirPods / AirPods Pro - $25 gift card

HomePod - $100 gift card

Apple TV 4K / Apple TV HD - $50 gift card

Beats - $50 gift card

Since the included gift card is Apple's new unified gift card, it can be used for either physical purchases at Apple Stores as well as for iTunes purchases, apps and games from the App Store, in-app purchases, and subscriptions like Hulu, Spotify, and Apple TV+.

Unless you want to buy direct from Apple, its Black Friday sale might not actually represent your best opportunity to score an Apple Black Friday deal. We've seen a ton of Apple devices from iPhone to iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Macs already discounted ahead of the holidays.