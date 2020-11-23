We're now into Black Friday week and Apple just announced its official Apple Store Black Friday sale. In a similar vein to previous years, Apple will bundle in an Apple Gift Card with an eligible purchase at its official online or brick-and-mortar stores.
The event kicks off on Black Friday itself, November 27, and runs through November 30. The value of the bundled gift card differs depending on the product purchased, maxing out at $150 for Mac buyers.
Free money
Apple Store Black Friday Sale
Apple's Black Friday 2020 sale is official. You can score an Apple Gift Card worth up to $150 with an eligible purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.
There are some unusual exclusions in the sale, like the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad Air models, but most other devices are included in the sale. Here's a list of all of the eligible products in the promotion:
- iPhone SE - $50 gift card
- iPhone XR - $50 gift card
- iPhone 11 - $50 gift card
- iPad mini - $50 gift card
- iPad Pro - $100 gift card
- MacBook Air - $50 gift card
- MacBook Pro 13-inch - $50 gift card
- MacBook Pro 16-inch - $150 gift card
- iMac 21.5-inch - $150 gift card
- Apple Watch Series 3 - $25 gift card
- AirPods / AirPods Pro - $25 gift card
- HomePod - $100 gift card
- Apple TV 4K / Apple TV HD - $50 gift card
- Beats - $50 gift card
Since the included gift card is Apple's new unified gift card, it can be used for either physical purchases at Apple Stores as well as for iTunes purchases, apps and games from the App Store, in-app purchases, and subscriptions like Hulu, Spotify, and Apple TV+.
Unless you want to buy direct from Apple, its Black Friday sale might not actually represent your best opportunity to score an Apple Black Friday deal. We've seen a ton of Apple devices from iPhone to iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Macs already discounted ahead of the holidays.
