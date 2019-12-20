Apple Store employees are going to get free Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade according to a new report. The free access will be offered next month, January 2020.

If this is indeed the case it will be the first time Apple has offered its Apple Store employees such a deal. It's thought that Apple simply wants its employees to be more comfortable selling services to customers, and the best way to make that happen is for them to use them.

It isn't all good news, though. The report says that free access will only be available to the employees themselves. That means that employees who use Family Sharing will still need to stump up for access.

The report also notes that it isn't clear whether all Apple Store employees will receive this deal, or if it will be limited to employees who are in sales positions within the stores.

