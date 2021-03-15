Last year, it was reported that Apple had begun installing QR codes in some Apple Stores as part of an interactive Apple Arcade display. The QR code would lead visitors to Apple Aracde on the App Store.

A grid of acrylic app icons fills the backdrop of the new Apple Arcade Avenue. Each icon is driven by an iPad playing an eye-catching animation. Current featured titles include Skate City, Crossy Road Castle, WHAT THE GOLF?, and more. Demo iPhones and iPads are loaded with all of the featured games, and Apple has also created an experience you can take with you. Press any of the acrylic icons and you're invited to continue in the App Store with a QR code that leads to Apple Arcade. In countries where Apple Arcade is currently unavailable, the new display is themed around the App Store.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to expand that functionality with iOS 14.5 when it released to the public. Now, visitors to Apple Stores could also receive custom notifications for services like Apple Arcade as well as Apple Music and Apple TV+.

While the current experience in stores involves scanning a QR code, the new one would trigger a notification through an NFC tag that would prompt a user to try out a service.

If the system detects someone that is not subscribed to such services, the user will be prompted to try them out individually or with Apple One. The only NFC tags capable of triggering these notifications are those created specifically by Apple, which reinforces our thoughts about this feature being intended for Apple Stores.

The notifications, as imagined by the report, could offer additional things outside an offer to subscribe a service like adding a new Apple Music playlist to your library.