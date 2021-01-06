What you need to know
- Apple is hosting a special screening of the second season of Dickinson on January 7.
- The screening is happening ahead of the series' second season debut on January 8.
Ahead of the premiere of season two of Dickinson, Apple has invited fans of the comedy series to watch a special screening of the new season. The company sent out invitations and invited people to apply for a seat at the virtual screening which will kick off on January 7, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
As of the writing of this article, registration for the advanced screening is already closed.
Apple also provided an FAQ section in order to answer questions that attendees and hopeful attendees may have about the stream. The company says that invitations cannot be sold or transferred, but that attendees can have their friends or family join them to watch the stream.
As announced by Apple back in October, season two of Dickinson will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 8.
Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, the second season of "Dickinson" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on January 8, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.
You can check out the trailer for season two of Dickinson below:
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods concept imagines reverse MagSafe charging and it needs to happen
Just imagine slapping your AirPods onto the back of your iPhone and having them charge via the magic of magnets.
Personalized ads and user privacy can coexist, Facebook tells businesses
Facebook has told business owners who use its advertising services that Apple's iOS 14 privacy changes will have "hard-hitting implications" on campaigns and that Apple's changes will benefit them and hurt businesses.
The next Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney is this Saturday!
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
These bags are the best way to store your NES Classic Edition
Have an NES Classic Edition but want something to store it in or travel with? Never leave it behind again with these affordable and secure bag options.