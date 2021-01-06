Ahead of the premiere of season two of Dickinson, Apple has invited fans of the comedy series to watch a special screening of the new season. The company sent out invitations and invited people to apply for a seat at the virtual screening which will kick off on January 7, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

As of the writing of this article, registration for the advanced screening is already closed.

Apple also provided an FAQ section in order to answer questions that attendees and hopeful attendees may have about the stream. The company says that invitations cannot be sold or transferred, but that attendees can have their friends or family join them to watch the stream.

As announced by Apple back in October, season two of Dickinson will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 8.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, the second season of "Dickinson" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on January 8, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

You can check out the trailer for season two of Dickinson below: