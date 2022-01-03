What you need to know
- Apple is promoting health and fitness apps this new year.
- People can use iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads to help track their progress.
- The App Store has tons of apps that can be used to track just about everything as well as apps that help with workouts and motivation, too.
Apple is promoting fitness apps and telling people that they can "achieve anything this year" as part of a new year's push to help people improve their health. In a new tweet, Apple says that the "path to fitness starts here" at a time where many people are likely to be focusing on their health as part of a new year resolution.
The promotion highlights apps like Peloton, MyFitnessPal, and more while reminding everyone that they can use Apple Watches, iPhones, and even iPads in their quest for a healthier life.
Whether it's the latest Apple Watch Series 7 or something a little older, Apple's watches are a great way to track exercise or just how much you move during a normal day. Coupled with apps, Apple devices create a whole ecosystem that can be leveraged to help improve your health, with the apps highlighted today just the tip of the iceberg. Apple's own Fitness+ is a great option as well, giving people access to guided workouts across a whole range of activities and capability levels.
Fitness tracking might just be the best Apple Watch feature on offer and now is as good a time as any to make use of it. The App Store is full of apps to help you on your way.
