Apple is promoting fitness apps and telling people that they can "achieve anything this year" as part of a new year's push to help people improve their health. In a new tweet, Apple says that the "path to fitness starts here" at a time where many people are likely to be focusing on their health as part of a new year resolution.

The promotion highlights apps like Peloton, MyFitnessPal, and more while reminding everyone that they can use Apple Watches, iPhones, and even iPads in their quest for a healthier life.

Your path to fitness starts here. 💪



Your iPhone. Your iPad. Your Apple Watch. They're your new workout buddies, and they're here to help you reach your fitness goals.



Let's do this: https://t.co/TkpYW22H7K pic.twitter.com/bV7FNN82ML — App Store (@AppStore) January 3, 2022

Whether it's the latest Apple Watch Series 7 or something a little older, Apple's watches are a great way to track exercise or just how much you move during a normal day. Coupled with apps, Apple devices create a whole ecosystem that can be leveraged to help improve your health, with the apps highlighted today just the tip of the iceberg. Apple's own Fitness+ is a great option as well, giving people access to guided workouts across a whole range of activities and capability levels.

Fitness tracking might just be the best Apple Watch feature on offer and now is as good a time as any to make use of it. The App Store is full of apps to help you on your way.