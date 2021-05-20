In this hands-on, I'm going to tell you if the freshly updated Apple TV 4K is for you. If the increase in processing power, the escalation in audio and video quality, the complete redesign of the remote, are a box-office bomb or a total blockbuster.

Frame doubler You want to give your TV some better streaming smarts because the built-in TizenDroidNixWhateverOS it came with just isn't private, secure, or polished enough, or because you're just already all-in on TV+, Fitness+, Arcade, Music — maybe even Apple One. Which is pretty much my story. I've been living my best Apple TV life for the whole entire lockdown now. All day, every day. Along with my television and stereo-paired HomePod Biggies, it's my most-used device of this last, lost year. My window into the world, such as it's been. All that to say, I'm more invested in Apple TV right now than Elon is Doge meme trolls. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more So, if you, like me, already have the 2017 Apple TV 4K, but you're thinking about the update, the 2021 version will give you 4K HDR content in up to 60 frames per second — twice what the previous box was capable of. That's thanks to Apple's custom A12 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that was in the iPhone XS. The previous Apple TV had an A10X-as-in-extra cores, the 2017 iPad Pro chip, and even with that, it could only just handle 4K HDR 30, please no compositing. A12 but not A12X

The A12 is two generations more evolved when it comes to the cores it has, but also all the additional accelerator blocks Apple uses for things like video decode. Why not an A12X or A12Z to keep the core count up? It would make an already expensive box that much more expensive, and there's nothing yet running on the Apple TV 4K that would benefit from it. What about hardcore games? Apple still hasn't shown any public interest in that, and if and when they do, they'll need to field a box with way more than an A12X or A12Z. Probably way more than an A14 or M1, if they want to even come close to the PS5 or Xbox Series X graphical firepower. Whether or not that comes in the near or distant future, this absolutely isn't it now. This just had to deliver 4K HDR 60, and well — and it does. So, if you loved the Hobbit in theaters, you'll love that same look on your Apple TV at home. And if you didn't, if you find it less hyper-realistic and more hyper-uncanny valley, you can dive deep into the additional video modes in Settings and restore 4K HDR 30.

Give it a week, though. Brains are jerks, and sometimes we prefer what we're used to just because we're used to it. If you still hate it after a week, you can easily drop back down to 30fps. Streamers vs. hoarders The Apple TV 3K still comes with 32GB for $179 or 64GB for $199, which is best to think of like a giant cache. Apple TV self-manages storage, trashing old, seldom accessed content for hot new content on the regular, re-downloading if and when it needs to. So if you have a lower data speed or cap, you can get more storage and keep more content live, minimizing any delays from re-downloads. Connection escalation You also get HDMI 2.1 to support that higher frame rate, likewise Wi-Fi 6, for that faster, more robust streaming. And Thread, an ultra-low-power mesh networking technology so you can live a better, more secure, more direct-as-in-hub free HomeKit life. Upgraders dilema And… that's pretty much it. If you have the previous Apple TV 4K, you really have to decide if 4K HDR 60 and the updated connection standards are worth it to you, either as a replacement or an addition for your current setup. You know, put the new box on the best television and push down the old box to the bedroom or basement. If you have the previous previous future-of-TV-is-Apps-le TV from 2015, add 4K and Dolby Vision and Atmos to the list of upgrade benefits, which, I'm not going to lie, if you have the Home Theater gear to support it, is transformative. The Apple TV gap All of this makes me once again wish Apple would work some of that iPhone SE or iPad nothing magic and push down Apple TV tech to a less expensive box. Something not quite as old as the 1080p version they've kept in the lineup, something that finally breaks that $99 sweet spot. An Apple TV express dongle or something that could bring Apple's focus on security, privacy, and accessibility to the current gap between the premium boxes and… just the now ubiquitous TV app. Clever Color Balance

Now, Apple hasn't just updated the box. They've updated the tvOS software that runs on it as well, including a new Color Balance feature. Because Apple craves full color management domination and, unlike almost every other device they make, there's just no display on-box to calibrate at the factory. So, clever Apple, they're using your iPhone to read the output of your television and pass that on to your Apple TV, so the Apple TV can alter what it pushes out to compensate and correct for… your incorrect TV. Pump up the contrast, adjust the color balance, fix just everything gross every television maker sets to compete on the floor of every big box retailer everywhere. The new remote

Lead totally buried: Apple's also completely redesigned the Siri Remote…. or Apple Remote for anyone outside Siri's current deployment. Which I know everyone international really, truly wishes would be rolling out much, much further and faster. The new remote comes bundled with the new Apple TV 4K and the held-over Apple TV HD, but you can also buy it separately and use it with the previous generation Apple TV 4K box as well. And, honestly, depending on your frustration level with the old remote, that by itself might be one hell of an upgrade. It looks like the second-generation Apple TV remote, the 2010 aluminum stick that replaced the original white plastic. But it merges the functionality of the d-pad on that controller with the touch pad on the last-gen, black remote.