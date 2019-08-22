Future is now Apple TV 4K Fewer features Apple TV HD The Apple TV 4K is the best version of this product Cupertino has ever made. It's fast, offers excellent video capability, and has nearly every app you can think of, including every live TV streaming service for you cord cutters out there. Still, there's no denying it's pricey. From $179 at Apple Pros HDR10 and Dolby Vision support

Great lineup of 4K titles in the iTunes Store

Dolby Atmos support Cons Pricey

Apple TV HD

First introduced in 2015, the Apple TV HD includes the same interface as the 2017 Apple TV 4K. However, it's lacking important internals that should make most think twice before buying. However, it's still worth considering for certain would-be buyers. $149 at Apple

Pros
Great price

Content the same as 4K

Same interface as 4K Cons Not that much less expensive than 4K

Older internals

The Apple TV 4K provides much more than a better video format versus the HD model. It also supports better audio, offers more storage, and is speedier than its predecessor.

If you've purchased a TV in the last few years, the odds are good you bought one offering 4K resolution. This distinction refers to any resolution with a horizontal pixel count of approximately 4,000. The Apple TV 4K offers a maximum of 3840x2160 pixels, while the HD model supports 1920x1080 pixels. Beyond this, the 4K supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, unlike the older model.

With HDR10, the picture offers brighter, more realistic colors and greater detail.

Dolby Vision is Dolby Laboratories' vision of HDR, which it says goes beyond standard HDR. Dolby Atmos, by contrast, is the company's fully immersive three-dimensional audio product. The Apple TV 4K is the first streaming player to be both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified.

The Apple TV 4K has an Apple A10X Fusion CPU versus the Apple A8 found on the older model. The A10X features four cores in total, with two of those considered high-performance cores. It has been designed to be over 50% faster than the A8. The speed difference isn't nearly as significant as it would be on a mobile device like iPhone or iPad, except when it comes to gaming. If you're planning on using your Apple TV for gaming, you'll want to get the Apple TV 4K, along with Apple's new Arcade subscription service.

Don't have a 4K television yet? You can still buy an Apple TV 4K and take advantage of the better internals.

Note: Both Apple TV models support tvOS 13 and offer the same content, including video, music, apps, and games. Additionally, both will support Cupertino's upcoming Apple TV+ premium video service.

Apple TV 4K Apple TV HD Released 2017 2015 Price $179/$199 $149 Storage 32GB/64GB 32GB Max resolution 2160p (4K) 1080p (HD) HDR10 Yes No Dolby Vision Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Voice control Siri Siri Apple TV Plus Yes Yes tvOS 13 compatible Yes Yes CPU Apple 10X Fusion Apple A8 Wi-Fi 802.11ac 802.11ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.0

You might think that the Apple TV HD is worth it despite the less powerful internals thanks to its lower price, but with only a $30 price difference between the two, it has become increasingly difficult to recommend the HD version. Gamers and anyone with a 4K television should bypass the HD model altogether.

If you aren't into gaming, don't have a 4K television (and don't plan to get one anytime soon), the HD is still great to have. After all, the set-top boxes offer identical content. Otherwise, go with the 4K model. Gamers should buy the 64GB model.

Apple TV 4K

With support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the presence of almost every video service, and speedy performance, the Apple TV 4K is a worthy addition to the home theater setup of any Apple fan, hampered primarily by its high relative price. From $179 at Apple

Apple TV HD

The Apple TV HD is an aging entertainment box. Despite this, it does offer the same great content as the 4K model. If you're not into gaming and don't have a 4K TV, find one of these on sale and enjoy. $149 at Apple

