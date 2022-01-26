Apple TV+ has announced that it is bringing the highly anticipated Skydance Animation movie Luck to our screens on Friday, August 5.

The new movie, which is a project that also includes Apple Original Films, will debut globally and has some of the biggest names in the business providing voices to a raft of characters according to a Newsroom post.

"Luck" centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown," "Miss Saigon," "Yellow Rose") will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible," "Ice Age," "Star Trek Beyond") will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam's partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

There are yet more big names with Ratzenberger and Jane Fonda joining along with others. You can read the full rundown in the original announcement.

The new Apple TV+ announcement comes as the streamer is either winning or being nominated for awards left and right and it will be hoping that Luck is equally ... lucky .. in the awards department as well.

If you want to enjoy Luck in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.