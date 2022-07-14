If you've been enjoying free "Friday Night Baseball" games with Apple TV+, Apple has some good news for you.

Today, Apple and Major League Baseball announced August's schedule for "Friday Night Baseball" and confirmed that all of the games will stream for free, meaning you don't need an Apple TV+ subscription in order to watch. While the company said that announcers will be revealed on a weekly basis, it did say who would be hosting pre and postgame coverage:

"Friday Night Baseball" live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

Below is the full schedule for August:

Friday, August 5

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 19

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 26

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners at 10 p.m. ET

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.

If you want to enjoy "Friday Night Baseball" in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.