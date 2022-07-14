What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced August's doubleheader schedule for "Friday Night Baseball."
- All of the games will be available to stream for free.
If you've been enjoying free "Friday Night Baseball" games with Apple TV+, Apple has some good news for you.
Today, Apple and Major League Baseball announced August's schedule for "Friday Night Baseball" and confirmed that all of the games will stream for free, meaning you don't need an Apple TV+ subscription in order to watch. While the company said that announcers will be revealed on a weekly basis, it did say who would be hosting pre and postgame coverage:
"Friday Night Baseball" live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.
Below is the full schedule for August:
Friday, August 5
- Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET
- Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, August 12
- San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET
Friday, August 19
- Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET
- Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, August 26
- Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners at 10 p.m. ET
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
If you want to enjoy "Friday Night Baseball" in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Warm it up or cool it down with Wave 2
This thermoregulating wristband delivers refreshingly cool or cozy, warm waves straight to your wrist to help with hot flashes, comfort, stress, and sleep.
In our first look at iOS 16, we are certainly impressed by the new features
We've been testing out iOS 16 for the past few weeks, and here are our first impressions. Spoiler alert! It's quite impressive.
Review: The all-new M2 MacBook Air is a must-buy for almost everyone
The M2 MacBook Air is here and boy, do we love it. Here's our review.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.