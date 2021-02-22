What you need to know
- Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry will get a live premiere on Feb 25.
- The event will include "an exclusive stripped-down performance by Eilish."
'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' will get a live premiere on Apple TV+ on Feb 25, the streaming service announced today.
The show will include "an exclusive stripped-down performance by Eilish" as well as interviews hosted by Apple Music host and DJ Zane Lowe.
The festivities kick off at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, and the event will be available to stream for free through the Apple TV app, Apple Music app, and Eilish's own YouTube channel. Immediately following the event, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers.
The documentary itself promises to be a must-watch for Eilish fans around the world as it tells the story of the singer-songwriter's rise to the top of the music industry.
"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"
You will, of course, need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the documentary when it arrives. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month but it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well.
