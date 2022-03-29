Apple TV+ has today announced another new show, this time dubbed Dark Matter and starring Joel Edgerton. The show is based on a blockbuster book by Blake Crouch and will be produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Apple TV+ continues to add new content to its roster and the announcement comes just days before the premiere of Dark Horses, another show that many have high expectations of.

In terms of Dark Matter, fans of the book will no doubt already be getting excited about what is to come based on today's announcement.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, "Dark Matter" is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

There is currently no indication of when we can expect to be settling down to watch Dark Matter on our screens, but there is plenty to be getting the teeth into between now and then — whenever it happens to be.

If you want to enjoy Dark Matter in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Alternatively, Apple TV+ can be watched on all of Apple's devices as well as game consoles, streaming sticks, and more.