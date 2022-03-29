What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced Dark Matter starring Joel Edgerton.
- Dark Matter is based on a blockbuster book by Blake Crouch.
Apple TV+ has today announced another new show, this time dubbed Dark Matter and starring Joel Edgerton. The show is based on a blockbuster book by Blake Crouch and will be produced by Sony Pictures Television.
Apple TV+ continues to add new content to its roster and the announcement comes just days before the premiere of Dark Horses, another show that many have high expectations of.
In terms of Dark Matter, fans of the book will no doubt already be getting excited about what is to come based on today's announcement.
Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, "Dark Matter" is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.
There is currently no indication of when we can expect to be settling down to watch Dark Matter on our screens, but there is plenty to be getting the teeth into between now and then — whenever it happens to be.
If you want to enjoy Dark Matter in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Alternatively, Apple TV+ can be watched on all of Apple's devices as well as game consoles, streaming sticks, and more.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A whopping 33% of Netflix subscribers say they share passwords
As many as a full third of people say that they share Netflix passwords, according to a new report. The news comes as the streamer tests ways for people to add new people to their accounts for a small few rather than have them share their accounts for free.
Review: Alxum Switch Docking Station is the perfect traveling accessory
The Alxum Switch Docking Station allows you to charge your Nintendo Switch while playing in either tabletop mode or TV mode. It's the perfect accessory to travel with.
Keychron's Q3 is a new TKL keyboard that gives you more room to breathe
Say hello to the new Keychron Q3, a mechanical TKL keyboard that gives you more room to breathe. More space to spread out into, if you will, than the Q1 and Q2 offerings. Like those keyboards, this new keyboard is still a premium product complete with QMK firmware support and more.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.