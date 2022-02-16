A new true-crime documentary is coming to Apple TV+.

Today, Apple announced "The Big Conn," a new four-part documentary series that tells the story of Eric C. Conn, an attorney who "defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history." According to Apple, all four parts of the docuseries will premiere when it debuts on the streaming service on Thursday, May 5.

In addition to the series, Apple is also launching a companion podcast podcast " that will explore Conn's con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details." The podcast will premiere alongside of the documentary series on May 5 as well.

"The Big Conn" will make its worldwide debut at SXSW in March before coming to Apple TV+ in May.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, "The Big Conn" is produced by FunMeter (McMillion$), with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King serving as executive producers. Co-executive produced by Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence. "The Big Conn" will make its world debut at SXSW with a screening of the first two episodes of the series on Wednesday, March 16 in the Paramount Theatre, followed by a Q&A with writer/directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

"The Big Conn" will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 5. The companion podcast will also debut on that date.