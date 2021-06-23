What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.
- The docuseries will feature six episodes that examine music creation.
Apple TV+ today announced yet more content, this time in the form of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a docuseries all about music and the way it's made.
Featuring six episodes and premiering on July 30, the show will include interviews with some of the biggest and most influential names in the music industry.
Each episode of "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music's intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.
There is of course a trailer to whet the appetite, too.
The new series joins a constantly-growing collection of content that is more than justifying Apple's decision to go with exclusive first-party content rather than filling its catalog with existing shows that have been seen elsewhere.
