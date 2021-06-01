What you need to know
- Nvidia Shield now has a new Apple TV app for users to enjoy.
- The new app brings Apple TV+ content, iTunes movies and TV shows, and more to Shield users.
Nvidia today announced that owners of the Shield streaming box now have another source of content – a new Apple TV app.
Announced via blog post, the new app brings support for Apple TV+ as well as video content in the form of movies and TV shows purchased and rented via iTunes.
As you might expect, support for 4K HDR content is also included out the gate.
The streaming device with the most 4K HDR content available now has even more as Apple TV joins the lineup on NVIDIA SHIELD.
Starting today, SHIELD owners can stream the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, and its impressive lineup of award-winning series, compelling dramas, groundbreaking documentaries, kids' shows, comedies and more.
Alongside iTunes and Apple TV+ content, Shield will now be able to stream content from Apple TV channels as well, with the likes of AMC+, Starz, and more all available via the new Apple TV app.
