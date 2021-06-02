What you need to know
- Google says the Apple TV app is now available for all Android TV devices.
- Yesterday saw Apple TV make an appearance on the Nvidia Shield.
Following the news yesterday that the Apple TV app has arrived on the Nvidia Shield, Google has now confirmed that the same app is now available to all Android TV devices.
First confirmed to 9to5Google, the news means that more people than ever before can now get in on the Apple TV app and all that it has to offer. That includes Apple TV+, not to mention Apple Channels and all of the iTunes content you could ever wish to watch.
The app's arrival on Android TV devices means those with TVs from the likes of TCL and Hisense can now get in on the fun.
Nvidia broke the news of the app arriving on its Shield TV today, but the good news goes beyond that. Starting today, Apple TV is available for the "Android TV OS ecosystem," Google tells us. This means that any modern Android TV device can access the service. The list includes your traditional streaming box/stick including the likes of Xiaomi as well as TVs from TCL, Hisense, and other brands. Previously, the app was only available on Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.
Installing the app on your own Android TV device is a simple as heading into the Play Store and searching for it, You'll need to sign in with your Apple ID to get access to your content etc, of course.
Don't have something running Android TV? No bother – there are some Apple TV 4K deals to be had if you're keen to get the best of the best.
