Apple TV+ has picked up Blitz, the latest movie to come from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen. He'll write, direct, and produce the movie according to reports.

Set to tell "the stories of Londoners during the Blitz of World War II," Blitz will begin filming later this year according to a Deadline report.

McQueen's Lammas Park produces alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency. This reunites McQueen with New Regency, where he made the Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave and 2018's Widows. Blitz was developed and packaged by New Regency under McQueen's first-look deal.

Blitz is thought to have been a "big target" for Apple TV+ as it looks for more movies that could have the potential to win awards in a similar vein to the hugely popular and successful CODA. Wartime content is something of a theme for MacQueen, with Deadline reporting that he is currently working on a documentary dubbed Occupied City that is "a World War II-era pic set in Amsterdam from 1930-45." That's being made for A24, New Regency, and Film Four and isn't destined for Apple's streaming service.

With filming set to begin later this year, there is no current information on when we can expect to see Blitz land on our screens, but it's sure to be another must-watch addition to a growing library. Priced at just $4.99 per month, that library is among some of the best value in streaming, too.

If you want to enjoy Blitz in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.