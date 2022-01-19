Apple TV+ shows have scooped nominations for nine awards at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards, the company has announced.

In a press release Apple stated:

Today the NAACP announced that Apple has been recognized with nine nominations for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards across five Apple Original films and three series, including Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for stars Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali in acclaimed Apple Original films "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "Swan Song," respectively, and major category nominations for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture for "CODA," Outstanding Documentary for "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything" and Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) for "Blush."

Nine total nominations were received by Apple's slate of original content, the full nominations are:

Independent Motion Picture "CODA"

Documentary (Television) "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything"

Short-Form (Animated) "Blush"

Actor in a Motion Picture Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Actress in a Drama Series Octavia Spencer, "Truth Be Told"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Alfre Woodard, "See"

Writing in a Comedy Series Ashley Nicole Black, "Ted Lasso" – "Do the Right-est Thing" Leann Bowen, "Ted Lasso" – "Lavender"

Apple actually garnered 11 nominations at last year's awards for its film The Banker and other titles, the former eventually taking home the prize for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

