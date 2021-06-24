Apple TV+ has a new series in the works that's based on the Dan Harmon Strange Planet books. The series will also have Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon on board, with the pair to be credited as co-creators and executive producers.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will run for ten episodes and will be produced by ShadowMachine, the same company behind BoJack Horseman and Final Space.

The series will tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner on the whimsical comedy. Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will be credited as a co-creator alongside Pyle on the series. The duo will exec produce alongside Levari.

There is currently no timeline for when the show could hit our screens, but we aren't short of Apple TV+ content to watch in the meantime so let's hope the team behind Strange Planet takes their time and make it as amazing as it could possibly be. You had me at Nathan Pyle but throwing the name Dan Harmon into the mix just seals the deal as far as I'm concerned – and I doubt I'll be alone.

