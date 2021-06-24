What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has signed a 10-part Strange Planet series.
- Creator Nathan Pyle is joined by Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon on the project.
Apple TV+ has a new series in the works that's based on the Dan Harmon Strange Planet books. The series will also have Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon on board, with the pair to be credited as co-creators and executive producers.
First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will run for ten episodes and will be produced by ShadowMachine, the same company behind BoJack Horseman and Final Space.
The series will tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner on the whimsical comedy. Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will be credited as a co-creator alongside Pyle on the series. The duo will exec produce alongside Levari.
There is currently no timeline for when the show could hit our screens, but we aren't short of Apple TV+ content to watch in the meantime so let's hope the team behind Strange Planet takes their time and make it as amazing as it could possibly be. You had me at Nathan Pyle but throwing the name Dan Harmon into the mix just seals the deal as far as I'm concerned – and I doubt I'll be alone.
I wasn't wrong when I said yesterday that there was much more still to come from Apple TV+! Wouldn't it make sense to watch it on a great TV? These are the best TVs we've come across during our online travels.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kuo: 2022 iPhones could get in-display Touch ID and drop the 5.4-inch mini
Apple's 2022 iPhones could see the biggest change in years with the return of Touch ID and a whole new lineup.
Apple slams proposed antitrust legislation in scathing letter to committee
Apple has written a letter to the House Committee on the Judiciary's Subcommittee on Antitrust in which it states proposed antitrust reform legislation "would create a race to the bottom for security and privacy".
Here's the ultimate Sonic 30th anniversary retrospective
Sonic has been a very influential video game character within his 30-year lifespan. He started off with a bang and has seen plenty of high and low points since then.
Tired of using a light switch? Then you need a HomeKit motion sensor!
Ready to make HomeKit even more magical? HomeKit motion sensors can automatically turn on your lights as soon as you enter the room and turn them off when you leave for the day. Put the "auto" in "home automation" with the best HomeKit motion sensors!