What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has picked up two early PGA Awards.
- Carpool Karaoke and For All Mankind picked up wins in their respective categories.
Apple TV+ has picked up a couple of new PGA Awards for Carpool Karaoke and For All Mankind as a group of early winners is announced ahead of the annual award show on March 19.
The wins, first reported by Variety, come for the fourth season of the ever-popular Carpool Karaoke while the other win was for For All Mankind: Time Capsule rather than the show itself.
[The awards named] the producing team for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" (Season 4) [as winners of] outstanding short form program; and "For All Mankind: Time Capsule" was presented with the PGA Innovation Award, "which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media." ("For All Mankind: Time Capsule" is a companion to Apple's critically acclaimed "For All Mankind.")
Other winners included the "producing team for HBO's "100 Foot Wave" (Season 1), named outstanding sports program; [and] the producing team for "Muppets Haunted Mansion" with outstanding children's program."
Here's how Apple described the For All Mankind companion when it was announced last year:
"For All Mankind: Time Capsule" is a new augmented reality (AR) experience that brings the world of the popular Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind" right into the homes of fans to uncover memories from the lives of Danny Stevens (Casey Johnson) and his parents, astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), in the decade between season one and season two. Through an interactive AR experience, fans join Danny as he examines keepsakes full of details about the off-screen lives of the characters and world of "For All Mankind," where every object tells a story.
The app can be downloaded from the App Store now and the show can be watched via Apple TV+. Carpool Karaoke: The Series can also be watched via the Apple TV app.
