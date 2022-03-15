Apple TV+ has picked up a couple of new PGA Awards for Carpool Karaoke and For All Mankind as a group of early winners is announced ahead of the annual award show on March 19.

The wins, first reported by Variety, come for the fourth season of the ever-popular Carpool Karaoke while the other win was for For All Mankind: Time Capsule rather than the show itself.

[The awards named] the producing team for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" (Season 4) [as winners of] outstanding short form program; and "For All Mankind: Time Capsule" was presented with the PGA Innovation Award, "which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media." ("For All Mankind: Time Capsule" is a companion to Apple's critically acclaimed "For All Mankind.")

Other winners included the "producing team for HBO's "100 Foot Wave" (Season 1), named outstanding sports program; [and] the producing team for "Muppets Haunted Mansion" with outstanding children's program."