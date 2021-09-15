Apple has today announced that its new bilingual comedy Acapulco will air on Apple TV+ on October 8.

In a press release the company stated:

"Acapulco," the highly anticipated 10-episode Apple Original comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces, is set to premiere globally on Friday, October 8, 2021 on Apple TV+. "Acapulco" tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.

Acapulco sars Derbez, as well as Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

At its iPhone 13 event Tuesday Apple debuted a sneak peek at a bunch of new shows coming to its streaming platform later this year. That includes new teasers for Foundation, Invasion, and more.

