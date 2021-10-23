What you need to know
- "Ted Lasso" ranked fifth in the Nielsen ratings among original streaming shows.
- It is the first time an Apple TV+ series has broken into the ratings.
- Apple TV+ will be counted in the ratings from here on.
"Ted Lasso" to be the big winner for Apple TV+.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the comedy series broke into the top five among original series for the week, a first for Apple's streaming service. According to the report, the series received over 509 million minutes of watch time the week after it won multiple Emmy awards.
According to Apple, the second season of the beloved comedy series "posted big increases over season one."
Ted Lasso racked up 509 million minutes of viewing on Apple TV+ in the week after it won multiple Emmys, including best comedy series. It ranks fifth among originals for the week, and Nielsen says it would have made the top 10 originals in several prior weeks during the show's second season as well had Apple TV+ been included in earlier rankings.
According to the report, Apple TV+ will now be included in the Nielsen ratings every week. The streaming service will join Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
Nielsen's weekly chart also features an Apple TV+ series for the first time — Ted Lasso — as the iPhone maker's streaming platform joins Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video in being measured for the rankings. The Simpsons on Disney+ also broke Netflix's yearlong monopoly on the acquired series top 10.
This is a big step for Apple TV+, which up to this point has been quite secretive about its performance. Apple is known for including the performance of Apple TV+ within its overall services business, but it has yet to release much in terms of metrics for the streaming service alone. It is still a mystery how many paid subscribers the service even has.
Apple TV+ continues to add new films and series to its original lineup. Just yesterday, the service premiered "Invasion," a new drama series that tells the story of an alien invasion through the eyes of different people around the world.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
