Apple TV+ has reportedly bought the rights for the upcoming sci-fi love story Fingernails featuring Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed. The deal went down over the weekend for what was considered to be one of the hottest movies pitched at the Cannes Market.

The new movie will carry the Apple Original Films moniker with FilmNation, Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton of Dirty Films also involved according to Deadline. Jerome Duboz will be executive producer on the project that will also be the English language debut of director Christos Nikou.

As for the movie itself, it's already sounding like a must-watch for Apple TV+ subscribers.

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether married couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she's received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed) a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

Production of the new Apple TV+ movie is expected to begin later this year with no word yet on when we can expect it to arrive on our television screens. Those with an Apple TV+ subscription do have plenty to enjoy for the time being, of course, but there is no denying that this has the makings of another potential hit for the streaming service.

