Reported by MacRumors, Apple has added AMC+ to the list of content providers on its Apple TV Channels platform. The premium service offers access to shows and films from AMC, Shudder, BBC America, and more.

AMC+ provides access to ad-free programming from AMC channels and other streaming services like Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, AMC library shows, and early access to AMC series before they air on TV. It also includes on-demand content and live feeds of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance, though live content will include ads.

Prior to today, AMC+ was limited to Comcast, Dish, and SlingTV subscribers, but there was no standalone option that did not involve a cable subscription. Subscribing to AMC+ through Apple TV Channels will cost $8.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available to test it out. The service is also available through Amazon Prime Video.

One notable benefit for subscribers to AMC+ will be the ability to have early access to the new "Walking Dead" spinoff series, "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."

Apple TV Channels brings together a number of streaming services into one, easy to navigate area in the Apple TV app. Other services offered through Apple TV Channels include Showtime, Starz, and Epix.