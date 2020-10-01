What you need to know
- AMC+ is now available on Apple TV Channels.
- The service includes access to AMC, Shudder, BBC America, and more.
- It will cost $8.99 per month with a one-month free trial.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has added AMC+ to the list of content providers on its Apple TV Channels platform. The premium service offers access to shows and films from AMC, Shudder, BBC America, and more.
AMC+ provides access to ad-free programming from AMC channels and other streaming services like Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, AMC library shows, and early access to AMC series before they air on TV. It also includes on-demand content and live feeds of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance, though live content will include ads.
According to the report, AMC+ was previously only available through traditional and digital-only cable subscription services, so its foray into Apple TV is the first time it will be available as a standalone service. AMC+ will cost users $8.99 per month.
Prior to today, AMC+ was limited to Comcast, Dish, and SlingTV subscribers, but there was no standalone option that did not involve a cable subscription. Subscribing to AMC+ through Apple TV Channels will cost $8.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available to test it out. The service is also available through Amazon Prime Video.
One notable benefit for subscribers to AMC+ will be the ability to have early access to the new "Walking Dead" spinoff series, "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."
Apple TV Channels brings together a number of streaming services into one, easy to navigate area in the Apple TV app. Other services offered through Apple TV Channels include Showtime, Starz, and Epix.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
