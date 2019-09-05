Apple TV Channels continues to enhance its service offering. The latest service to join the fray is IFC Films Unlimited, according to a report from Deadline.

IFC Films Unlimited just launched as a standalone service back in May. It is a streaming service that offers over 400 films from IFC. The selection offering comprises of IFC's theatrically released movies from its distribution labels IFC Films, Sundance Selects, and IFC Midnight. Among the movies you can stream are Nobody Knows, Still Walking and Like Father Like Son.

"Since launching in May, IFC Films Unlimited has outperformed our expectations, attracting specialty film fans who are looking for high-quality independent film across a variety of genres, said Co-President of IFC Films, Lisa Schwartz. One of the first benefits Apple TV channel subscribers will receive is the debut of the IFC Film The Truth starring Ethan Hawke, Juliette Binoche, and Catherine Deneuve.

As an addition to launching on Apple TV Channels, IFC's streaming service is making its debut in Canada.

Apple TV users who want to subscribe to IFC Films Unlimited can do so directly through the Apple TV app for $5.99 per month. That's the same price as other services such as CBS All Access.