Apple is close to picking up a new anthology series covering climate change, according to a new Variety report. The show will be called "Extrapolations" and is currently in development.

The report notes that the anthology is from writer, producer, and director Scott Z. Burns who is known for his work on "An Inconvenient Truth" and more.

Burns is attached to exec produce "Extrapolations," which will tell "intimate stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." The stories will be interwoven through the season and follow the "worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century."

It isn't yet known when the anthology will be available on Apple TV+ if and when a deal is signed. Apple continues to bring new people and shows on-board at a fair old rate and it will be hoping to do the same with "Extrapolations."

The scripted series is being produced by Michael Ellenberg's Media Res, which also produces Apple TV Plus' high-profile "The Morning Show" and has partnered with the streamer on the forthcoming "Pachinko" and a Brie Larson CIA drama.

Apple recently announced "Home Before Dark" with more shows seemingly announced on a weekly basis.