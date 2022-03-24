With the Oscars just around the corner, Apple TV+ seems confident enough that it's already set up a big bash to celebrate, according to a new report.

With CODA expected to do very well during the Oscars, Variety reports that Apple TV+ has hired out a building on Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood that will be used to host a post-Academy Awards bash. The invitation for the event says things kick off at 9 pm and that attendees should wear "cocktail attire."

As the report points out, CODA is looking like a good bet for a win or two come Oscars night.