What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is confident of Oscar night wins and has a bash all set up.
- CODA is looking good for an Oscar win or two.
With the Oscars just around the corner, Apple TV+ seems confident enough that it's already set up a big bash to celebrate, according to a new report.
With CODA expected to do very well during the Oscars, Variety reports that Apple TV+ has hired out a building on Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood that will be used to host a post-Academy Awards bash. The invitation for the event says things kick off at 9 pm and that attendees should wear "cocktail attire."
As the report points out, CODA is looking like a good bet for a win or two come Oscars night.
Not only does "CODA" have more than a strong possibility of picking up best picture but Troy Kotsur has been the long-time favorite to take home the gold for supporting actor.
Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
If you want to see what all the CODA fuss is about the movie can be streamed on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need a subscription, of course, or pay for the Apple One subscription bundle instead.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
