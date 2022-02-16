Another Apple TV+ film is set to premiere at this year's SXSW Film Festival.

Today, Apple announced that "Cha Cha Real Smooth" will be screening at the 2022 film festival which is being held in Austin, Texas from March 11-19. The film, which stars Dakota Johnson and is directed by Cooper Raiff, recently won the Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty. Following its acclaimed, Audience Award-winning debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, "Cha Cha Real Smooth" will host a screening at SXSW on Friday, March 18 followed by a conversation with the cast and filmmakers.

Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film, SXSW, said that they are excited to host "the outstanding selection of wide-ranging work that Apple TV+ is bringing to SXSW this year."

"It's so exciting to be able to add two wonderful new titles to the lineup for the 2022 Film Festival, as part of the outstanding selection of wide-ranging work that Apple TV+ is bringing to SXSW this year. Not only did we fall in love with 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' at Sundance, we jumped at the chance to finally host SXSW 2020 Grand Prize Award-winning filmmaker Cooper Raiff for his first in-person festival premiere (ever) with this new film. 'The Big Conn' is a riveting, fascinating limited series we know our audience will embrace. We're thrilled to have these join the other compelling Apple series that are premiering at the festival, including 'WeCrashed,' 'Shining Girls' and 'They Call Me Magic.'"

In addition to "Cha Cha Real Smooth," Apple is also screening "WeCrashed," "They Call Me Magic," "Shining Girls," and "The Big Conn" at the festival.

Apple Original series that will make their debut at SXSW include the eagerly awaited limited series "WeCrashed" starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; Earvin "Magic" Johnson docuseries, "They Call Me Magic"; drama series "Shining Girls" starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and created by Silka Luisa; and docuseries "The Big Conn" from acclaimed "McMillion$" filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

