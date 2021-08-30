What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted 'I Always Never Get My Man,' a new singalong video from 'Schmigadoon!'
- The new musical comedy series is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has released its latest singalong video to its official YouTube channel.
Earlier today, the company posted titled 'I Always Never Get My Man,' a new singalong video from the company's musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. You can check out - and sing along - with the new video below:
The Countess deserved a main character moment… Sing along with her to "I Always Never Get My Man" and stream the full season of Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+
Schmigadoon!, which stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, tells the story of a couple who stumble upon a strange town that they cannot escape from until they find "true love."
"Schmigadoon!," a parody of iconic musicals, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love." The first season of the six-episode series also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.
Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new musical comedy, check it out below:
Schmigadoon! is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure that you enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Blow-away Apple Watch Series 7 renders show stunning redesign
A big new Apple Watch refresh is on the way and these new renders will definitely whet the appetite.
Apple TV+ brings Jon Stewart back to our screens on September 30
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that Jon Steward will come back to our screens on September 30, when the first season of The Problem With Jon Stewart makes its debut.
Report: Apple Watch Series 7 gets new watch faces but no new health sensors
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirms Apple Watch Series 7 will be bigger but don't expect new sensors as well.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.