All the puppies you want. All the adventures your kids will love. Puppy Place premieres October 15, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Ahead of its premiere next month, Apple has released the official trailer for the Apple TV+ children's series "Puppy Place." You can watch the new trailer below:

The new series, which is based on the best-selling book series by Ellen Miles, follows the story of Charles and Lizzie Peterson and the puppies that they foster.

Based on Scholastic's best-selling book series written by Ellen Miles, "Puppy Place" chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings, Charles and Lizzie Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster in search of forever homes. Premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 15, each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie), whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each puppy special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles. Executive produced by Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment and Andrew Green.

"Puppy Place" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 15. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.