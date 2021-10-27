What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for "The Line."
- The documentary tells the story of U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.
- The four-part documentary series will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 19.
We finally have a trailer for Apple's anticipated documentary series.
Apple TV+ has premiered the official trailer for its upcoming documentary series "The Line." You can check out the trailer below:
U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher stood accused by his own platoon in the biggest war crimes trial in a generation. Now a new, four-part docuseries will examine the case and the blurred line between right and wrong. Streaming November 19 on Apple TV+.
"The Line" tells the story of Eddie Gallagher, a U.S. Navy SEAL who was accused of war crimes by his platoon.
In 2018, a group of Navy SEALs broke ranks and accused their chief, Eddie Gallagher, of murder—sucking them all into the biggest war crimes trial in a generation. Did a Navy SEAL cross the line in Iraq? Dan Taberski ("Running from COPS") takes you inside that courtroom for the first time, peeling back the curtain on how America wages its wars now and revealing the story that the media covering the trial blew right past. Through intimate conversations with over 50 special operators, the series explores just how blurred the line between right and wrong has become in the forever wars—and what that's doing to the hearts and minds of those we send to fight them.
If you want to learn more about the story, there is also an official podcast that is available now:
"The Line" will start streaming on Friday, November 19. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
