What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the second season of "Snoopy in Space."
- The second season has Snoopy exploring the greatest questions of humankind.
- Season two of "Snoppy in Space" will premiere on Friday, November 12.
Today, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the second season of its animated children's series "Snoopy in Space."
You can check out the official trailer for "Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life" below:
Snoopy, Woodstock, and the Peanuts gang are back at NASA, and they're taking on a new frontier. A new space mission awaits in Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life. Streaming November 12 on Apple TV+
In the second season of the series, Snoopy takes on one of the greatest questions of humankind: "is there life out there in the universe?"
Join Snoopy on an epic interstellar road trip as our intrepid beagle tackles one of the most compelling mysteries of humankind: is there life out there in the universe? Snoopy and his friends bring NASA's most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system. Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock's journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way, plus plenty of support from Charlie Brown, Franklin, Marcie, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang back at Johnson Space Center. Let the adventure begin!
"Snoopy in Space" is a Daytime Emmy Award nominee and Parents' Choice Gold Award-winning Apple Original for kids. In partnership with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide, the series is designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. This season's focus on space is through the lens of "The Search for Life," highlighting the scientific processes and technology behind space exploration, the need for resilience when facing setbacks, and the importance of imagination when trying to find creative solutions.
The second season of "Snoopy in Space" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 12. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality, check out our list for the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
