Apple TV+ dives into the production design of its workplace shows

As many companies are starting to bring employees back into the office in some capacity, Apple TV+ has shared insight into the production design behind three of its workplace-focused shows.

Ben Stiller, the director behind "Severance," said that the look of Lumon, the company behind the controversial memory procedure, was made for those in it to feel "controlled."

When developing the look of #Severance, the team felt it should feel controlled. "All we have in this world is this big sort of antiseptic room with this one cubicle in the center where oddly, everybody's sort of right on top of each other." - @BenStiller pic.twitter.com/FwNCVwqmhk — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 21, 2022

With "WeCrashed," the new WeWork series, the office was designed to match the trends of the time: reclaimed wood, Edison light bulbs, exposed brick walls, and open-concept workspaces.

#WeCrashed aimed to achieve an industrial look that embraced the trends of the time: reclaimed wood, Edison light bulbs, and lush wallpapers. "It was cool and it was hip and it was like being in bar or a hotel lobby, but it was your workplace." -Amy Williams pic.twitter.com/5Phq1J08dd — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 21, 2022

The final workspace highlighted was "Mythic Quest" which was based on a collection of real gaming offices that the team toured in real life.

Establishing the world of #MythicQuest was largely informed by touring gaming offices in real life. It also meant plastering life-size graphics of the gaming characters on walls all throughout the office. pic.twitter.com/t6iw9Bv5Fj — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 21, 2022

The first seasons of "Severance" and "WeCrashed" are streaming now on Apple TV+. The first two seasons of "Mythic Quest" are also available on the streaming service.

