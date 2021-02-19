What you need to know
- Apple TV+ confirmed The Mosquito Coast will arrive on April 30.
- The drama will star Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.
Apple TV+ today confirmed that drama The Mosquito Coast will debut on March 30. Starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, the series will be based on the best-selling novel.
Alongside the date for the big release, Apple TV+ also shared the first teaser for our delectation.
From award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, "The Mosquito Coast" is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.
The series will run for seven episodes and is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes.
You will, of course, need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to take in this new show next month. You can also sign up for Apple One if that makes more sense, with Apple's other subscription services all living under one roof.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
