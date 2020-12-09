What you need to know
- Six more cast members have been added to the Apple TV+ series Physical.
Reported by Variety, Apple's upcoming dramedy series Physical has added six new cast members. In addition to the already announced series lead, Byrne herself, the show has cast Paul Sparks, Rory Scovel, Loy Taylor Pucci, Della Saba, Dierdre Friel, and Ashley Liao in supporting roles.
The series, which will premiere on Apple TV+, follows Shiela, played by Byrne, who discovers the world of aerobics in the 1980s.
"Physical" follows Sheila (Byrne), a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife in a 1980s Southern California beach community. She finds herself on an unconventional path to power when she discovers the world of aerobics.
The roles that each of the new cast members will play have been announced as well, as explained below:
Sparks will star as John Breem, a conservative real estate developer convinced the mall will save the American family. Sparks is repped by Gersh and One Entertainment.
Scovel will star as Danny, Sheila's husband, a brilliant and disagreeable Berkeley radical taking a long shot run at mainstream politics. Scovel is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Schreck Rose.
Pucci will play Tyler, a tender-hearted surfer and aspiring filmmaker. Pucci is repped by Innovative Artists andAuthentic Talent and Literary Management.
Saba will appear as Bunny, a meteorite of an aerobics instructor with a hot temper and an enigmatic past. Saba is repped by Innovative Artists, Unified Management, and Lichter Grossman.
Friel will play Greta, a socially awkward fellow mother at Sheila's daughter's school who becomes her friend and confidant. Friel is repped by Blue Ridge Management.
Liao will play Simone, a student of Danny's who is as enamored with him as she is ambitious. Liao is is repped by Innovative Artists and Semler Entertainment.
Physical is written by Annie Weisman, who will also serve as series showrunner and executive producer. It is currently unclear when filming for the series will begin or when it will make its debut on Apple TV+.
