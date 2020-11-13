Apple has dropped a teaser for the second season of Servant, M. Night Shyamalan's creepy thriller about a Philadelphia couple who, after suffering a tragedy, allows a strange girl to enter their home.

The teaser, without giving away spoilers, gives fans a taste of what is to come after the bizarre ending to the first season of the series. It also revealed that the second season will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 15, 2021.

Where's Jericho? Watch Servant Season 2 on January 15th and catch up on Season 1 now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription ... From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The first season of the show received high praise, with iMore's own Luke Filipowicz calling it a "joy to watch."

Overall, Servant is an excellent thriller that delivers an amazing suspenseful atmosphere that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The direct influence of M. Night Shyamalan on the direction of the series is clearly evident and is reminiscent of some of his greatest work across his career. Plus, most of the writing and acting is super compelling, making it a joy to watch.

Season two of Servant will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 15, 2021. Check out the trailer for the new season below.