What you need to know
- "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new Peanuts special tells a story about environmentalism to celebrate Earth Day.
- Apple TV+ has released a new lyric video featuring music from Ben Folds.
"It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To celebrate the release of the new Peanuts special, Apple has released a lyric video featuring the theme song from the special. The song was created by Ben Folds. You can watch, and listen, below:
Happy Earth Day, Charlie Brown! It's time to rock out with Ben Folds as he sings his new original theme song for the very heartfelt special "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown." Streaming now on Apple TV+
The new Peanuts special tells a story about the importance of environmentalism in celebration of Earth Day.
In celebration of Earth Day, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" follows Sally's bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it's just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new special, you can check out below:
"It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K or our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
