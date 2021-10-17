What you need to know
- Apple has dropped the official teaser trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth."
- The upcoming film is created by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand.
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will premiere in theaters on December 25 and Apple TV+ on January 14.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" just got its first teaser trailer.
Apple TV+ has just dropped the teaser trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," the latest film from Joel Coen. You can check out the official teaser trailer below:
Whence is that knocking? A new look at The Tragedy of Macbeth.
From Academy Award winner Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. Coming to theaters December 25. Streaming on Apple TV+ January 14.
Apple originally announced the new film back in May. It is created by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
The cast of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film is an A24 and IAC production.
Apple Original Films and A24's critically acclaimed features include "On The Rocks," from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Boys State," which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award; and the upcoming YA adaptation "The Sky is Everywhere," directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.
Apple has already released an official trailer for the new film as well. If you haven't seen that trailer, you can check it out below:
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" will premiere in theaters on December 25, 2021, and start streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nintendo recap: Emulator ethicality, Pokémon BDSP Exp. Share, and more
New characters and events are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Metroid Dread sells incredibly well, and Nintendo states it has been making improvements to Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack simply isn't worth the price
Nintendo's revealed just how much it'll cost for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. While there's some neat extras, right now this extra tier simply isn't worth the money.
This is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update fans have been waiting for
Animal Crossing: New Horizons had become stagnant for quite some time, and players were dying for an update to make the game worthwhile again. Following the Oct. 15 Direct, it's safe to say Animal Crossing's ship has finally come in.
Find a band that goes with your Gold Apple Watch
Not just any band goes with the Gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best gold Apple Watch bands just for you.